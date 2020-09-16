L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS: LRLCY):

9/12/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/10/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/20/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $68.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/4/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/3/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/3/2020 – L OREAL CO/ADR had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 75,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.48.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

