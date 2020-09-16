Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KURA. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of KURA opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a current ratio of 18.45. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 98,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $2,838,481.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,354.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,742,506 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.