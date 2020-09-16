Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) COO Kathleen Ford Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KURA stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kura Oncology by 127.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 25.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

