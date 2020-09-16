Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) CFO Marc Grasso Sells 10,000 Shares

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Grasso also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a current ratio of 18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.43. Kura Oncology Inc has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 85.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 355.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KURA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.