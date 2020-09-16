Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NYSE KR opened at $32.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kroger has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,405. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Kroger by 1,791.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 26.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,344,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 281,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Kroger by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 777,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 70,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 135.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 268,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 154,651 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

