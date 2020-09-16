Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KRA. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 3.07. Kraton has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. Analysts predict that Kraton will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 933.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

