Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 122,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 519,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 186.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 133,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of -213.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

