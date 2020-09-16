Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.95.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of -213.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

