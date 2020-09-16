Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,627 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.13% of Kohl’s worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 67.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,927 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kohl’s by 14.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 140.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSS. ValuEngine downgraded Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

