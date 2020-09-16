KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a focus list rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.44 and a beta of 1.45. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

