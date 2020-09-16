KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

KGFHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Investec lowered KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $7.06 on Monday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

