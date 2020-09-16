Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of KIM opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.17. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 59.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

