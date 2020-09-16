Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:KEYS opened at GBX 475 ($6.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.55 million and a P/E ratio of 33.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 468.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 464.29. Keystone Law Group has a 52-week low of GBX 347 ($4.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a GBX 6.60 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

