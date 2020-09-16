Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.64.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.