Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) vs. FFD Financial (NASDAQ:FFDF) Critical Survey

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and FFD Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and FFD Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 7.65% 1.55% 0.31% FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and FFD Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 3.68 $810,000.00 N/A N/A FFD Financial $19.27 million 3.55 $6.32 million N/A N/A

FFD Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFD Financial has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of FFD Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp beats FFD Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

