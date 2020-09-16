Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Kemper worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $1,036,969.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,118.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51. Kemper Corp has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

