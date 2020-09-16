Keith D. Jackson Sells 150,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,918,458 shares in the company, valued at $63,097,061.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.36, a PEG ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $1,176,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 105,023 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 299,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

