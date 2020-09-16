KAZ Minerals’ (KAZ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the copper miner’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 485 ($6.34) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 604.23 ($7.90).

Shares of KAZ traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 580 ($7.58). 586,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,058. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 569.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 462.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a GBX 3.06 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

