Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.09.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 2.37. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The company has a current ratio of 92.13, a quick ratio of 92.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $838,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $101,613,307.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,614,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,653,268 shares of company stock valued at $134,486,722 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

