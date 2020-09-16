Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Announces GBX 2.40 Dividend

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON JTC opened at GBX 467 ($6.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.18 million and a P/E ratio of 30.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 479.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 444.23. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 499 ($6.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Get JTC alerts:

In other news, insider Wendy Holley sold 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.40), for a total transaction of £59,794.70 ($78,132.37).

JTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.77) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.