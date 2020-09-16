JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays downgraded Ocado Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Ocado Group stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. 2,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

