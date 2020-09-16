JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $20.01 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The company had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $148,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,549.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $515,354.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,235 shares of company stock worth $1,452,400 over the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,921,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,498,000 after buying an additional 2,292,264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,898,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,436,000 after buying an additional 1,657,167 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 34.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,399,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,722,000 after buying an additional 874,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 336.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 446,271 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,482,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after acquiring an additional 402,571 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

