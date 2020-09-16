Joseph Demase Sells 2,777,778 Shares of 5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN) Stock

5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN) insider Joseph Demase sold 2,777,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.80 ($1.29), for a total value of A$5,000,000.40 ($3,571,428.86).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get 5G Networks alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. 5G Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

5G Networks Limited provides high speed network and the cloud infrastructure services in Australia. It offers various services, including integrated fiber and wireless network, cloud infrastructure, high speed unlimited Internet access, wholesale cloud, redundancy, virtual private network, business phone systems, managed services, and consulting services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 5G Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5G Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.