John W. Childs Acquires 6,678 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director John W. Childs purchased 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,508,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,008,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,318,000 after purchasing an additional 352,828 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

