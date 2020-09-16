John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) & Horizon Technology Finance (NYSE:HRZN) Financial Review

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

John Hancock Investors Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and Horizon Technology Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Hancock Investors Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 0 4 2 0 2.33

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential downside of 15.03%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than John Hancock Investors Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares John Hancock Investors Trust and Horizon Technology Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Hancock Investors Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $43.13 million 4.91 $19.50 million $1.52 8.05

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Investors Trust.

Volatility & Risk

John Hancock Investors Trust has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares John Hancock Investors Trust and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Hancock Investors Trust N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 39.91% 12.43% 6.38%

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats John Hancock Investors Trust on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. John Hancock Investors Trust was formed on January 29, 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

