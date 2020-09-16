John Donofrio Sells 38,290 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,963,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.