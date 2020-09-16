John Bickham Sells 9,584 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Bickham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of Charter Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75.

On Wednesday, June 24th, John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of Charter Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $622.55 on Wednesday. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $629.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $235,105,000. Third Point LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 150.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,530,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $101,991,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after acquiring an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

