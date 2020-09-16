Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

JELD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Jeld-Wen from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut Jeld-Wen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.96.

Shares of JELD opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 74,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 35,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 60,188 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

