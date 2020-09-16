Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $141.50 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,863 shares of company stock valued at $503,644 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
