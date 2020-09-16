Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $141.50 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,863 shares of company stock valued at $503,644 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

