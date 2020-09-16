Jane Street Group LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,694 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,076,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,812 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,816,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. 1,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,455. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

