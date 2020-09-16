Jane Street Group LLC Sells 46,328 Shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. 3,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,458. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $27.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25.

