Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,053 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 891,723.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 1,515,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 197.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 825,322 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,774,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,274,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 448,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 164.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 374,701 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASX remained flat at $$4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.1365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

