Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.82% of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,096,000.

Shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $40.26.

