Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,809,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,876,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,512,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 784,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 641,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,386,000 after acquiring an additional 586,739 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HMC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. 2,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

