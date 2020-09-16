Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ:AZEK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.26. 3,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,345. AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

In related news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $99,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 276,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,286,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,023,365.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZEK. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

