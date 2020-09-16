Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 26,973 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 463.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.56% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 243,900.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 890.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. 14,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.