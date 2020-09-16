Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 22,964 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,964 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RODM. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,165,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 83,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $296,000.

NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,355. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

