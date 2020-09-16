Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 12,083 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.30% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,180.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 320.3% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.53. 70 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,113. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45.

