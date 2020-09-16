Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.34% of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIV remained flat at $$28.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 131,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,192. VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $78.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

