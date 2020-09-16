Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,245,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,569,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 1,454.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HSRT stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $41.08. 4,303 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23.

