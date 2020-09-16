Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.98 Million in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 4,068.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.71. 1,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,447. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.