Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.89 Million in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.67% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $839,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $762,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMOG traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.15. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.58. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $111.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.