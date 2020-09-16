Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5,720.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,825. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

