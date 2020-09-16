Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,119 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.99% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,086,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,283,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 341,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 51,362 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 324,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 26,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 690,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter.

UCON stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,568. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

