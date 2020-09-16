Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167,154 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,680 shares of company stock worth $85,283. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 30,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,828. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

