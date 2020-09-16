Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.99% of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $58.54. 122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081. SPDR Solactive Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $64.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94.

