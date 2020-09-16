Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 482.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,747,000 after buying an additional 126,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,021,000 after acquiring an additional 29,519 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $23,879,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after buying an additional 61,628 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.99. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

