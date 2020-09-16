Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 636.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

XAR traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $89.49. The stock had a trading volume of 117,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.24. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

