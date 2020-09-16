Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Solactive Japan ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Solactive Japan ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.97. 52 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786. SPDR Solactive Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $56.92 and a 1 year high of $80.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73.

