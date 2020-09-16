Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 420.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,610 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 2,806,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,456,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,804,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,167,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,087,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,770,000 after acquiring an additional 196,763 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,259. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61.

